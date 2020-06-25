ROSE MARIE (GOODWIN) SCHILLIG
Rose Marie

Schillig (nee Goodwin)

Her family and friends ask you to join them in celebrating a long, wonderful life. Private services will be held.

Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Friday, June 26th., at 11:00 am at Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Harrisburg Social Hall. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mrs. Rose Marie Schillig may be sent to: Sacred Heart of Mary Church, 8277 North Nickelplate Ave. NE, Louisville, OH 44641, Marlboro Fire Dept., 9577 Edison St., Alliance, OH 44601 or Marlboro Twp. Police Dept., 7344 Edison St., Hartville, OH 44632. Condolences can be shared with the family online at: www.paqueletfalk.com

Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory, 330-875-2811

Serving Ohio Families Since 1867

Published in The Repository on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-2811
