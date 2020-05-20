Rose Marie Turkal
Age 89, of Massillon passed away May 18, 2020. She was born February 28, 1931, in Brewster to George and Anna Cindric. Her parents were immigrants from Europe. Her father worked on the railroad, and her mother was busy caring for seven children, helping others in the neighborhood and sometimes feeding travelling hobos passing through looking for jobs in the Great Depression. Rose was the youngest child. She graduated from Brewster High School and worked as a secretary. She met Frank Turkal at a Croatian dance, and they married in 1951. They raised two children Tim and Martha. Rose and Frank were baptized as Jehovah's Witnesses in 1961, and they served faithfully together with the Massillon Congregation, being married 67 years until Frank's death in 2018. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Julia Romich and Melva Galovic; and brothers, Mike, George, Nick, and Peter Vezmar. Rose is survived by her children, Tim Turkal and Martha (Howard) Shaffer; grandchildren, Abigail (Jarod) Waldrop, Nathan (Brittany) Shaffer, Annie (Evan) Nagel; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Rose was a wonderful homemaker and cook. She and Frank would host large family gatherings at their home. She was a 'people person' being close to her neighbors and those in the congregation, having them over for meals and association. She enjoyed sharing her faith with others. May who have moved on would keep in touch and remember her and Frank's warm friendship and hospitality. Rose loved her family and her grandchildren fondly remember the goody packages she would mail and the treat bags from their trip home after a fun visit with Grandma and Papa. Her good qualities are instilled in the family she left behind. She also loved her flowers and working outside as long as she was able. You would see her and Frank resting on the back patio. Her rose bushes bloom year after year from her tender care. Rose looked forward to the promised paradise earth where she could enjoy her family, good food, and flowers forever. In view of limited gathering at this difficult time, please visit www.jw.org to find more comfort that Rose would wish for you.
A private graveside will be held at Brookfield Cemetery at a later date.
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory
330-833-3222
Age 89, of Massillon passed away May 18, 2020. She was born February 28, 1931, in Brewster to George and Anna Cindric. Her parents were immigrants from Europe. Her father worked on the railroad, and her mother was busy caring for seven children, helping others in the neighborhood and sometimes feeding travelling hobos passing through looking for jobs in the Great Depression. Rose was the youngest child. She graduated from Brewster High School and worked as a secretary. She met Frank Turkal at a Croatian dance, and they married in 1951. They raised two children Tim and Martha. Rose and Frank were baptized as Jehovah's Witnesses in 1961, and they served faithfully together with the Massillon Congregation, being married 67 years until Frank's death in 2018. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Julia Romich and Melva Galovic; and brothers, Mike, George, Nick, and Peter Vezmar. Rose is survived by her children, Tim Turkal and Martha (Howard) Shaffer; grandchildren, Abigail (Jarod) Waldrop, Nathan (Brittany) Shaffer, Annie (Evan) Nagel; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Rose was a wonderful homemaker and cook. She and Frank would host large family gatherings at their home. She was a 'people person' being close to her neighbors and those in the congregation, having them over for meals and association. She enjoyed sharing her faith with others. May who have moved on would keep in touch and remember her and Frank's warm friendship and hospitality. Rose loved her family and her grandchildren fondly remember the goody packages she would mail and the treat bags from their trip home after a fun visit with Grandma and Papa. Her good qualities are instilled in the family she left behind. She also loved her flowers and working outside as long as she was able. You would see her and Frank resting on the back patio. Her rose bushes bloom year after year from her tender care. Rose looked forward to the promised paradise earth where she could enjoy her family, good food, and flowers forever. In view of limited gathering at this difficult time, please visit www.jw.org to find more comfort that Rose would wish for you.
A private graveside will be held at Brookfield Cemetery at a later date.
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory
330-833-3222
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 20, 2020.