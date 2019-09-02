Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Graveside service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Sandy Valley Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Orlando
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Mary Orlando


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose Mary Orlando Obituary
Rose Mary Orlando

Age 90, of Dover, Ohio and formerly of Waynesburg, Ohio died Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at The Inn at Northwood Village, Dover following a brief illness. Born Oct. 15, 1928 in Marlboro Township in Stark County to the late William and Mary (Hershberger) Snyder. She was a Waynesburg resident most of her life and attended Shepherd of the Valley Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Orlando in 1983; a son, Joseph S. Orlando; a daughter, Judi Bushmire. She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Thomas R. and Dianna Orlando; a daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Keith Collins; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Crossroads Hospice for their wonderful care given to Rose.

Graveside services will be Thursday, Sept 5, 2019 at 12 p.m. in Sandy Valley Cemetery with Pastor Scott Anderson officiating.

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on Sept. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now