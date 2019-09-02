|
Rose Mary Orlando
Age 90, of Dover, Ohio and formerly of Waynesburg, Ohio died Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at The Inn at Northwood Village, Dover following a brief illness. Born Oct. 15, 1928 in Marlboro Township in Stark County to the late William and Mary (Hershberger) Snyder. She was a Waynesburg resident most of her life and attended Shepherd of the Valley Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Orlando in 1983; a son, Joseph S. Orlando; a daughter, Judi Bushmire. She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Thomas R. and Dianna Orlando; a daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Keith Collins; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Crossroads Hospice for their wonderful care given to Rose.
Graveside services will be Thursday, Sept 5, 2019 at 12 p.m. in Sandy Valley Cemetery with Pastor Scott Anderson officiating.
Published in The Repository on Sept. 2, 2019