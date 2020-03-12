|
|
Roselie Ong
passed away peacefully to be with the Lord on March 7, 2020, due to complications arising from pulmonary arterial hypertension. She was 82 years old. Rose (or Neneng as she was known to some family and friends) - was born in Quezon Province, Philippines to mother Dalisay and father Juanito. Possessing beauty, a remarkable singing voice, and a love of dance, she was a frequent beauty queen of various town festivals during her adolescent years. She proudly graduated with a degree in pharmacy from the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines. She later went to New York City and worked as a pharmacist at The Health Insurance Plan of New York. Fate would intervene one day at a New York bus stop, and Rose would meet the love of her life, Marino. After a year of dating, Marino would propose and Rose would gladly accept, leaving behind her beloved New York City, but excited to move to Ohio to start a family. After three years of marriage, their son Michael was born and their family was complete.
Before developing health issues, Rose was an active bowler and belonged to various committees and organizations such as the St. Paul's Church Auxiliary and Aultman Hospital Auxiliary, and was president twice for The Northeast Ohio Filipino American Association. She sponsored many of her relatives to come to the United States to start their lives in America. She was also a wonderful hostess and hosted many gatherings at her house. But her greatest joy came from taking care of her family. She was a devoted and loving wife and mother.
Roselie is survived by her loving husband, Marino and son, Michael; as well as many siblings, nieces, and nephews to whom she also served as a mother figure. She will be missed tremendously.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 15, 2020 in Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW North Canton Ohio 44720 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Additional calling hours will be held at the funeral home on Monday, March 16 from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Catholic Church of North Canton, 241 S. Main St. North Canton, Ohio 44720 with Rev. Fr. Marian Babjak celebrant. Burial will follow in North Lawn Cemetery. Her family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Paul's Catholic Church in North Canton, Ohio. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome. com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 12, 2020