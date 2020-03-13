Home

Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Catholic Church of North Canton
241 S. Main St.
North Canton, OH
Roselie Ong

Roselie Ong Obituary
Roselie Ong

The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 15, 2020 in Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW North Canton Ohio 44720 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Additional calling hours will be held at the funeral home on Monday, March 16 from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Catholic Church of North Canton, 241 S. Main St. North Canton, Ohio 44720 with Rev. Fr. Marian Babjak celebrant. Burial will follow in North Lawn Cemetery. Her family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Paul's Catholic Church in North Canton, Ohio. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome. com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 13, 2020
