Home

POWERED BY

Services
GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
For more information about
Rosella Dawson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
View Map

Rosella M. Dawson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosella M. Dawson Obituary
Rosella M. Dawson

Age 83, of Minerva, died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in McCrae Manor in Alliance. She was born Nov. 17, 1936 in Greensboro, Pa. to Lester and Reauh (Garrison) Stout. She was a housewife and a longtime active member of the Center Church of the Brethren near Louisville where she had been a Sunday School Teacher, janitor and sang in the choir with her husband. She and her husband were avid Square Dancers.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Olon Dawson who died in 2015. She is survived by three daughters, Richelle Forgus of Canton, Dianna (Gordon) Wood of Fla., Sally (Donald) Gill of Minerva; two sons, Lonnie Dawson of East Canton, James (Sheila) Dawson of Malvern; two sisters, Gladys (Musser) Rinehart of Barberton, Paulene Lavery of Alliance; 12 grandchildren, Yvonne, Jason Forgus, Jeremiah Forgus, Jacob Forgus, Jessica Burleson, David Wood, Samuel Wood, Faith Qualls, Lynn Pote, Audrea Miller and Michael Paul Gill and 12 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Friday, March 6th at 1:00 p.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Pastor Paul Bozman officiating. Burial will be in the Center Church of the Brethren Cemetery. Calling hours will be one hour prior to services. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at

www.gotschallfuneralhome.com

Gotschall-Hutchison

330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -