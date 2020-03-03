|
Rosella M. Dawson
Age 83, of Minerva, died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in McCrae Manor in Alliance. She was born Nov. 17, 1936 in Greensboro, Pa. to Lester and Reauh (Garrison) Stout. She was a housewife and a longtime active member of the Center Church of the Brethren near Louisville where she had been a Sunday School Teacher, janitor and sang in the choir with her husband. She and her husband were avid Square Dancers.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Olon Dawson who died in 2015. She is survived by three daughters, Richelle Forgus of Canton, Dianna (Gordon) Wood of Fla., Sally (Donald) Gill of Minerva; two sons, Lonnie Dawson of East Canton, James (Sheila) Dawson of Malvern; two sisters, Gladys (Musser) Rinehart of Barberton, Paulene Lavery of Alliance; 12 grandchildren, Yvonne, Jason Forgus, Jeremiah Forgus, Jacob Forgus, Jessica Burleson, David Wood, Samuel Wood, Faith Qualls, Lynn Pote, Audrea Miller and Michael Paul Gill and 12 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be Friday, March 6th at 1:00 p.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Pastor Paul Bozman officiating. Burial will be in the Center Church of the Brethren Cemetery. Calling hours will be one hour prior to services. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at
www.gotschallfuneralhome.com
Gotschall-Hutchison
330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Mar. 3, 2020