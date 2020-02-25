|
Roselyn E. "Rosie" Cunningham
86, of Navarre went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. Born on Sept. 11, 1933 in Dover she was a daughter of the late Herbert and Esther Weigand Carl. Rosie, along with her husband Ralph, have been the owners of Roselyn's Music Studio since 1956. Music was her passion in life; she loved teaching her students how to play the guitar, Hawaiian lap steel guitar, piano and accordion. Not only did she teach her students how to play these instruments, she was accomplished in playing them herself, having won many awards for her performance and directing. Rosie was proud of the fact she was on her 4th generation of students and was still actively playing and teaching. She also took great pride in the fact hundreds of her students went on in their music career to win many awards. Rosie was a dedicated Christian, and was a member of the Gathering Place Community Church in Brewster, where she actively supported the missions program. She and Ralph loved to travel; together, they had been to every state in the union and every continent on the planet except for Australia.
A wonderful and loving wife, mother and sister, Rosie will be sadly missed by her husband of 54 years, Ralph Cunningham whom she married on Dec. 30, 1965; daughter, Priscilla Cunningham of Beach City; sisters, Dorothy Carl, Clara (Bud) Mason both of Dover, Jean (Rick) Troyer of Sugarcreek; brother, Louis (Grace) Carl of Dover; many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover. A homegoing celebration will be held on Sunday, March 29th starting at 3 p.m. in the Gathering Place Community Church with Chaplain Tim Klink officiating. The family will be greeting friends on that Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Rosie may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to the Gathering Place Community Church Missions Fund at 457 S. Wabash Ave., Brewster, Ohio 44613.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 25, 2020