Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-6132
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 29, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Gathering Place Community Church
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 29, 2020
3:00 PM
Gathering Place Community Church
Roselyn E. "Rosie" Cunningham

Roselyn E. "Rosie" Cunningham Obituary
Roselyn E. "Rosie"

Cunningham

Cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover. A homegoing celebration will be held on Sunday, March 29th starting at 3 p.m. in the Gathering Place Community Church with Chaplain Tim Klink officiating. The family will be greeting friends on that Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Rosie may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to the Gathering Place Community Church Missions Fund at 457 S. Wabash Ave., Brewster, Ohio 44613.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 26, 2020
