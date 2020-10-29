1/1
Rosemary A. Failor
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosemary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosemary A. Failor

92, of Massillon, passed away at her home on October 28, 2020 with her daughter by her side. She was born on January 17, 1928 in Massillon, to the late James and Marquerite (McKeever) Hickey. She was a 1946 graduate of Washington High School and a lifelong member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church. She also worked as a receptionist for J.L. Smith and Associates where she retired from after 20 years of service.

Rosemary had a very outgoing and bubbly personality. She absolutely loved shopping and fashion and was known for accessorizing each outfit even up until her final days.

She was also a very loving and caring mother and friend and had a passion for animals especially her two furry companions, Moose and Harley. Rosemary will be deeply missed by her daughter, Peggy Failor, who devoted her time to faithfully care for her mother so she could be at home, as well as her lifelong, best friends, Carol Keller and Nancy Harris and a host of family and friends. In addition to her parents, Rosemary was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 66 years, Paul J. "PJ" Failor.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 1st from 2-4 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Massillon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Stark County Humane Society, 5100 Peach St. NE, Louisville, OH, 44641.

Paquelet Funeral Home

330-833-3222

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
NOV
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Paquelet Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved