92, of Massillon, passed away at her home on October 28, 2020 with her daughter by her side. She was born on January 17, 1928 in Massillon, to the late James and Marquerite (McKeever) Hickey. She was a 1946 graduate of Washington High School and a lifelong member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church. She also worked as a receptionist for J.L. Smith and Associates where she retired from after 20 years of service.



Rosemary had a very outgoing and bubbly personality. She absolutely loved shopping and fashion and was known for accessorizing each outfit even up until her final days.



She was also a very loving and caring mother and friend and had a passion for animals especially her two furry companions, Moose and Harley. Rosemary will be deeply missed by her daughter, Peggy Failor, who devoted her time to faithfully care for her mother so she could be at home, as well as her lifelong, best friends, Carol Keller and Nancy Harris and a host of family and friends. In addition to her parents, Rosemary was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 66 years, Paul J. "PJ" Failor.



The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 1st from 2-4 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Massillon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Stark County Humane Society, 5100 Peach St. NE, Louisville, OH, 44641.



