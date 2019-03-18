Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Weeber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary Ann Weeber

Obituary Flowers

Rosemary Ann Weeber Obituary
Rosemary Ann Weeber

Rosemary's family will receive friends Tuesday, March 19th at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville from 9 a.m.-10 a.m. Mass of Christian burial will be held immediately after at 11 a.m. in St. Louis Church with Fr. Robert Miller officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated in her name to St. Joseph's Senior Living Center. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.paqueletfalk.com.

Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory

330-875-2811

Serving Ohio Families

Since 1867
Published in The Repository on Mar. 18, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.