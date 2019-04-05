|
Rosemary J. Smitley 1930-2019
89, of Navarre, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center in Canton. She was born in Canton on February 11, 1930 to the late John and Lucille (Egler) Meyers.
She is survived by children, Debbie Bugh of Navarre, Tammy (Brad) Broad of Canton, Daniel (Diane) Swihart of Navarre and Ronald Swihart of Navarre; step-daughters, Christina Derrow of Navarre and Joy Ann Smitley of Wooster; eight grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Smitley; four sisters and five brothers.
Funeral services will be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m. at the Spidell Funeral Home in Brewster with Pastor Tim Carlson officiating. Burial will be in the East Union Lawn Cemetery in Navarre. Friends may call on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 5, 2019