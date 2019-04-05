The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spidell Funeral Homes, Inc. - Brewster Chapel
209 Chestnut Street, N.W.
Brewster, OH 44613
(330) 767-3737
Calling hours
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Spidell Funeral Homes, Inc. - Brewster Chapel
209 Chestnut Street, N.W.
Brewster, OH 44613
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Spidell Funeral Homes, Inc. - Brewster Chapel
209 Chestnut Street, N.W.
Brewster, OH 44613
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Smitley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary J. Smitley


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rosemary J. Smitley Obituary
Rosemary J. Smitley 1930-2019

89, of Navarre, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center in Canton. She was born in Canton on February 11, 1930 to the late John and Lucille (Egler) Meyers.

She is survived by children, Debbie Bugh of Navarre, Tammy (Brad) Broad of Canton, Daniel (Diane) Swihart of Navarre and Ronald Swihart of Navarre; step-daughters, Christina Derrow of Navarre and Joy Ann Smitley of Wooster; eight grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Smitley; four sisters and five brothers.

Funeral services will be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m. at the Spidell Funeral Home in Brewster with Pastor Tim Carlson officiating. Burial will be in the East Union Lawn Cemetery in Navarre. Friends may call on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at the funeral home.

Spidell – Brewster

330-767-3737

www.spidellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spidell Funeral Homes, Inc. - Brewster Chapel
Download Now