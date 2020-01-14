The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St Joseph Catholic Church
Massillon, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
St Joseph Catholic Church
Massillon, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Piaskowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary "Sandy" (Zarcufsky) Piaskowski


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosemary "Sandy" (Zarcufsky) Piaskowski Obituary
Rosemary "Sandy" Piaskowski

(Zarcufsky)

81, of Jackson Twp., passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020. She was born on October 11, 1938 in Shenandoah, PA, the daughter of Walter and Anna Zarcufsky. She was a devout Catholic. Sandy retired from Jackson Schools where she was a cook and head cook at Amherst Elementary school. After her retirement, she attended Mass daily, delivered communion to the sick, worked in the St. Joe soup kitchen, and delivered meals on wheels. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, playing games (especially bingo), and crafts.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years Edward, son Edward Jr., parents, and 12 of her 14 brothers and sisters. She is survived by daughter Michelle LaRocca (Mike), son Ron Piaskowski (Loretta (Gnau)) and her grandchildren: Nicole Panno (Nick), Gina LaRocca (Keith Lamprecht), Joe Piaskowski (Kristina), Abigail Kochan (Andrew), Dan Piaskowski, Jane Piaskowski, Mary Piaskowski, John Piaskowski, Tom Piaskowski, Maggie Piaskowski, Anne Piaskowski, and Katie Piaskowski. She is also survived by sisters Adele Rothenburg and Irene Shucavage.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 11 A.M. at St Joseph Catholic Church, Massillon Ohio. Fr. Raymond Paul will be officiating. Friends may gather at the church from 10 – 11 A.M. Inurnment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Messages of comfort and support may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com.

Paquelet Funeral Home and Crematory

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now