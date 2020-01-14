|
Rosemary "Sandy" Piaskowski
(Zarcufsky)
81, of Jackson Twp., passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020. She was born on October 11, 1938 in Shenandoah, PA, the daughter of Walter and Anna Zarcufsky. She was a devout Catholic. Sandy retired from Jackson Schools where she was a cook and head cook at Amherst Elementary school. After her retirement, she attended Mass daily, delivered communion to the sick, worked in the St. Joe soup kitchen, and delivered meals on wheels. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, playing games (especially bingo), and crafts.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years Edward, son Edward Jr., parents, and 12 of her 14 brothers and sisters. She is survived by daughter Michelle LaRocca (Mike), son Ron Piaskowski (Loretta (Gnau)) and her grandchildren: Nicole Panno (Nick), Gina LaRocca (Keith Lamprecht), Joe Piaskowski (Kristina), Abigail Kochan (Andrew), Dan Piaskowski, Jane Piaskowski, Mary Piaskowski, John Piaskowski, Tom Piaskowski, Maggie Piaskowski, Anne Piaskowski, and Katie Piaskowski. She is also survived by sisters Adele Rothenburg and Irene Shucavage.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 11 A.M. at St Joseph Catholic Church, Massillon Ohio. Fr. Raymond Paul will be officiating. Friends may gather at the church from 10 – 11 A.M. Inurnment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Messages of comfort and support may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com.
Paquelet Funeral Home and Crematory
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Jan. 14, 2020