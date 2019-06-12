|
Rosemary "Babe"
Pirolozzi
Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in The Church of the Holy Trinity, 1835 Dover-Zoar Rd NE, Bolivar, OH 44612, with Fr. Ed Keck and Deacon Lyn Houze as Celebrants. Interment in St Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, Mineral City. Friends may call Wednesday from 5 – 8 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on South Cleveland Ave and one hour prior to the mass at the church on Thursday from 9-10 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Church of the Holy Trinity building fund or Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County.
Kreighbaum-Sanders
330-484-2525
www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on June 12, 2019