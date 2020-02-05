The Repository Obituaries
|
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Massillon, OH
Memorial Mass
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Massillon, OH
ROSEMARY UNGASHICK-VASQUEZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROSEMARY UNGASHICK-VASQUEZ


1944 - 2020
ROSEMARY UNGASHICK-VASQUEZ Obituary
Rosemary Ungashick-Vazquez

age 75 of Canton, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Rosemary was born on July 25, 1944 in Massillon, Ohio, to parents James and Florence (Drouhard) Seifert. Rosemary graduated from Central Catholic High School and soon after married her high school sweetheart, Larry Ungashick, together they were blessed with three children and raised their family in Massillon, Ohio. Rosemary worked as a real-estate agent for 15 years and owned and operated Sanitary Linen & Dry Cleaning, Inc., with her husband Larry for over 40 years. Larry tragically passed away in 1998 and Rosemary remarried in 2008 to Jose Vazquez. Sadly, Jose passed in 2019. Rosemary had many hobbies and interests including golfing, gardening, baking and she loved to play card games and had a knack for being very "lucky" if you asked her many opponents. Other activities she found great joy in were being on the lake in the summertime, boating and water skiing with lifelong family friends, the Scott family. Rosemary had a special bond to her childhood friends, and they stayed very close throughout the years and met once a month for their grade school breakfast club.

She will be greatly missed by her daughter, Sharon (Kenny) Boily and their children: Gillian, Livi and John; her son, Marko (Melissa) Ungashick and their children, Sam and Lydia; step-son, Carl (Lisa) Vazquez and their children, Kyle (Kayla) and Alexys; great granddaughter, Oliva Vazquez; siblings: Jim (Sue) Seifert, Delores (Mick) Hudak, Judy (Bob) Schirack, Tom Seifert, and Mary Jo (Rick) Theiss; as well as many other nieces, nephews and relatives. She is preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Larry; second husband, Jose; and infant son, Steven Ungashick.

Friends and family may call from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Massillon. A Memorial Mass will follow at 10:00 a.m. Inurnment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church or the . Condolences may be made to:

Published in The Repository on Feb. 5, 2020
