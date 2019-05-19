The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Wadsworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary Wadsworth


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rosemary Wadsworth Obituary
Rosemary Wadsworth

passed away at home on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at the age of 88. She lived an amazing life, full of love for family and friends. She grew stronger in faith with each trial of life, overcoming many challenges with such courage and strength. She taught CCD, volunteered for Hospice, and visited nursing homes. Her confidence was in knowing that Jesus, her Savior, had prepared a home for her in heaven. She worked tirelessly to make her house a true home for all to visit and feel valued.

She loved amazingly well and leaves behind a daughter, Beth (Joe); two sons, Greg (Irene), Tom (Ania); five grandchildren, Jonathan (Kassie), Julia (Steven), Jukub, Matthew and Noelle; and three great-grandchildren, Dylan, Autumn and Josephine. Messages of support and condolences can be made at www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now