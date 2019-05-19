Rosemary Wadsworth



passed away at home on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at the age of 88. She lived an amazing life, full of love for family and friends. She grew stronger in faith with each trial of life, overcoming many challenges with such courage and strength. She taught CCD, volunteered for Hospice, and visited nursing homes. Her confidence was in knowing that Jesus, her Savior, had prepared a home for her in heaven. She worked tirelessly to make her house a true home for all to visit and feel valued.



She loved amazingly well and leaves behind a daughter, Beth (Joe); two sons, Greg (Irene), Tom (Ania); five grandchildren, Jonathan (Kassie), Julia (Steven), Jukub, Matthew and Noelle; and three great-grandchildren, Dylan, Autumn and Josephine. Messages of support and condolences can be made at www.paquelet.com



Paquelet Funeral Home



330-833-3222 Published in The Repository on May 19, 2019