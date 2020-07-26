Rosetta S. Ayers
78 of Canal Fulton, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Born on November 27, 1941 in Harrison, WV, to the late Guy and Rady Frame, she had been an area resident most of her life. She retired from Chapel Hill Community with over 20 years of service and was a member of the Canal Fulton Baptist Church. Rosetta enjoyed reading, camping, sewing and supporting her children and grandchildren at all of their sporting events.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by grandson, Jordan Ayers; siblings: Iris, Patsy, Fonda, Delner; and daughter-in-law, Renee Ayers. Rosetta is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Arthur Ayers, Sr.; children: Arthur (Cheryl) Ayers, Jr., Marcy (Gregory) Konen and Mitchell (Diana) Ayers; grandchildren: Justin, David, Jacob, Brandon, Eddie, Lindsay and James; great-grandchildren: Honesty, Caleb, Cali, Ryker and Jordyn; sisters: Eva Mullins, Phala Hildebrand, Mavis Bennett; and many nieces and nephews.
Private Services were held for the family with burial at Canal Fulton Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials are requested to the Alzheimer's Association
, 408 9th St. S.W., Suite 3400, Canton, OH 44707. www.swigarteaserlingfuneralhome.com
Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356