Rosia Brooks
age 69 of Massillon went home to be with the Lord on Feb. 16, 2020. She was born in Mansfield to the late Cornelius and Maxine (Maddox) Gomez. She was a 1968 graduate of Mansfield
Senior High School.
A Home Going Service will be held at Friendship Baptist Church on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Massillon. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.
For full obituary go to www.paquelet.com.
Paquelet Funeral Home, 330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Feb. 19, 2020