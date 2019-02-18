Home

Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH 44643
(330) 866-9425
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH 44643
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH 44643
Interment
Following Services
Baxter's Ridge Cemetery
Rosina Seaburn


Rosina Seaburn Obituary
Rosina Seaburn

Age 81, of Dellroy, passed away Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. She was born May 31, 1937 in Malvern, Ohio, a daughter of the late Carl and Evelyn (Bucher) Schmidt and had resided in Dellroy 54 years. Our mother was a saint and we loved her dearly.

Besides her parents, Rosina was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, David R. Seaburn, Sr., on March 12, 2013; a brother and two sisters, Clarence Schmidt, Cleda Hartshorne and Jane Eick; a grandson, Danny Seaburn; a great-granddaughter, Abigail Seaburn; and two great-grandsons, Joseph Haines and Carl Seaburn III. She is survived by a daughter, Patty (Steve) Haines, of Malvern; three sons, Dave (Lori) Seaburn, Jr., Carl (Kim) Seaburn, and John "Andy" (Nancy) Seaburn, all of Dellroy; 11 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; a sister, Linda and Mike, of Chicago, and a brother, Carl Schmidt, of Minerva.

Services will be held Wed. at 11 a.m. in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia with Rev. Gary Smith, Celebrant, officiating. Interment will be in Baxter's Ridge Cemetery. Friends may call Wed. one hour before the service from 10-11 a.m.

Gordon (330) 866-9425
Published in The Repository on Feb. 18, 2019
