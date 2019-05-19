|
|
Ross A. Quicci
54, of Canton passed away on Thursday, May 15, 2019, due to a heart attack. He graduated from North Canton Hoover High School. Ross was employed by Canton City School and was of the Catholic Faith. Ross enjoyed photography, playing his guitar, music, riding his motorcycle and spending time with people he cared about. Ross was always the first to arrive at family functions and always had a story that would put a smile on your face.
Ross is survived by his sons, Anthony (Kara) and Timothy (Michelle); grandchildren, Jade, Mila and Bella; parents, Timothy and Jacqueline; sister, Danielle (Jamie); brothers, Mitchell, London (Jennifer) and Patrick.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW North Canton, OH 44720 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 6 p.m. Inurnment will follow in North Canton Cemetery. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on May 19, 2019