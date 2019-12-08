Home

Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 12:45 PM
Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
Ross Jordan

Age 65, of Canton, passed away Thursday morning on December 5th, after an extended illness. He is survived by his mother, Betty "Dolly" Kester;cousins Rebecca Slingluff and Elizabeth Amireh, his life partner, Rose Marie Hawk; her two daughters, Scarlett and Teresa; and grandchildren. Ross was preceded in death by his beloved step father, Don Kester and his brother, Stevie Jacobs.

His interests included music, cars, and antiques. He was devoted to Trinity Gospel Church.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, December 10th, from 12 noon to 12:45 p.m. at the Rossi Family Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery.

(ROSSI) 330-492-5830

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Dec. 8, 2019
