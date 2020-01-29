|
|
Rowena Farris
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Geib Funeral Center at Dover. A funeral service celebrating Rowena's life will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Brian Flood officiating. Burial will follow in Dover Burial Park. Following the committal service, a luncheon will be held in the Hospitality Room in the funeral home. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Rowena by visiting the funeral home website: www.geibcares.com
Published in The Repository on Jan. 29, 2020