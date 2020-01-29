Home

Geib Funeral Center & Crematory
5600 N Wooster Avenue
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-5506
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Geib Funeral Center & Crematory
5600 N Wooster Avenue
Dover, OH 44622
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:30 AM
Geib Funeral Center & Crematory
5600 N Wooster Avenue
Dover, OH 44622
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Geib Funeral Center & Crematory
5600 N Wooster Avenue
Dover, OH 44622
Burial
Following Services
Dover Burial Park
Dover , OH
ROWENA FARRIS


1940 - 2020
ROWENA FARRIS Obituary
Rowena Farris

Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Geib Funeral Center at Dover. A funeral service celebrating Rowena's life will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Brian Flood officiating. Burial will follow in Dover Burial Park. Following the committal service, a luncheon will be held in the Hospitality Room in the funeral home. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Rowena by visiting the funeral home website: www.geibcares.com
Published in The Repository on Jan. 29, 2020
