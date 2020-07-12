Roxanne (Arnold) Kost
entered her heavenly home with Jesus on July 8, 2020. She was born in Dover, Ohio to the late Ruth and Harold Arnold on August 28, 1953. She graduated from Dover High School in 1971. She graduated from Malone college in 1975 with her bachelors degree and Marygrove University in 1990 with her Masters degree. Roxanne was an active member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church and later at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. She taught children's classes at both churches. Roxanne was a teacher for 30 years at Perry Local Schools where she retired in 2002.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, David Kost. She is survived by her son Matthew, daughter Maggie and son-in-law, Nathaniel Malise. Her pride and joy were her two grandchildren Taylor Jo and Kennedy Kay Malise. She is also survived by her sister, Molly Williams and her life long friend, Pam Ohman, sister-in-law and her husband Kris and Dan Dimarzio and brother-in-law and his wife Craig and Melita Kost, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Per her request, there will be no public services. She would like all to remember her as you last saw her. There will be a private family service at Heitger Funeral Home with Rev. Tim Hull officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cornerstone Community Church, 19600 Davis Road, Dalton, Ohio 44618. Please keep her family in your prayers as they adjust to their new normal. Condolences can be sent on www.heitger.com
or through the mail.
Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory - Jackson Chapel 330-830-0148.