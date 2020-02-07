Home

Roxanne Marie Fogle Barlow


1955 - 2020
64, formerly of Navarre, more recently of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on Thursday morning, January 9, 2020. Born September 14, 1955, in Meyersdale, Pennsylvania, a daughter to Betty M. (Bush) Fogle and the late Carl K. Fogle, Roxanne graduated from Fairless High School with the Class of 1973. She is also a 1977 graduate of the University of Akron where she completed a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Dietetics. Roxanne retired as a Clinical Dietician from the V.A. Medical Center in Martinsburg, West Virginia.

Preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Barlow, of Winchester; her father, Carl Fogle, of Navarre; and her sister, Renee Fogle, of Massillon. Roxanne is survived by her mother, Betty Fogle, of Navarre; brother, Rick (Barb) Fogle, of Canal Fulton; sister, Robbin Fogle, of Massillon; niece, Lindsay Fogle, of Broadview Heights; and nephew, David (Amy) Fogle and their daughter, Piper, of Bolivar.

Cremation has taken place and the family will conduct a private memorial.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 7, 2020
