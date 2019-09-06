Home

Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
Roxanne R. (DePasquale) Wachtel


1938 - 2019
Roxanne R. (DePasquale) Wachtel Obituary
Roxanne R. (DePasquale) Wachtel

1938-2019

age 80, of North Canton died Wednesday following a brief illness. A life resident of Stark County she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Ruth (McMain) Binkley and was a 1956 graduate of Canton McKinley High School. Her employment included working at Canton St. Joseph's grade school, Skyland Pines and the Canton Regency. She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in North Canton, the McKinley High School Card Club, where she was a 61-year member, North Canton Ladies Elks #2029 where she had served as president and was a volunteer in many other organizations.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband: Richard DePasquale who died in 1982. She is survived by her husband: Max Wachtel of the home; sons: Brian DePasquale, Paul (Laura) DePasquale; daughters: Laura (David) Schmidt, Jean (Richard Presutti) Harding, Jill (Larry) Dietle; grandchildren: Rachel Schmidt, Richard Schmidt, Daniel (Brittany) Schmidt, Nathan Schmidt, Jillian (Ryan) Davis, Jordan Harding, Jeffrey Harding, Jonathan Harding, Richard (Christina) Presutti, Chelsea (Chuck Games) Dietle, Leah Dietle, Bella DePasquale and Dominic DePasquale. She had three sisters and two brothers.

Mass of Christian burial will be Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Paul Catholic Church with Fr. John E. Keehner as celebrant. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Friends may call Sunday afternoon from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Wackerly Funeral Home. Donations may be made in her name to the Unique Club Scholarship Foundation, 4096 Holiday Street NW, Canton, Ohio 44718. The family would like to thank Mercy Medical Center's cardiac care unit and its staff for their care and compassion. For those unable to attend services you may register on line at our: "On Line Registry Page" at www.wackerlyfuneralhome.com

Published in The Repository on Sept. 6, 2019
