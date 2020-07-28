Roy C. Miller79, of Louisville passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Roy (Sonny) was born May 30, 1941 to the late Roy E. and Ruth (Graber) Miller. He graduated from Glenwood High School and The Ohio State University. Roy was a man of faith, and regularly attended the Louisville Christian Church. He was employed by Zurich Insurance Group, and also raised field crops and steers on Miller Farms with his son, Steve.Roy is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Melisa and Michael Libertore; his son, Steven R. Miller, and their mother, Charlotte Miller; granddaughter, Caitlyn and Joe Neff; grandsons, Clay Libertore and fiancé, Anna Bauhof; Christopher Libertore; and great-grandson, Cash Daniel Neff; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Helen and Bill Ruch, Elnor and Larry Miller, Donna and David Wilson, Chester Miller and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by beloved sister, Charlotte Jean Miller; brother-in-law, Don Sommers, and Don's grandson, Eric Alger. The family would like give special thanks to Joscelyn Greaves for her many years of medical care and friendship to Roy.II Timothy 4:7 I have fought the good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.A private family service is being planned at the Louisville Christian Church with Pastor Rick Brown officiating. A more complete obituary and condolences for the family may be left atStier-Israel Funeral Home330-875-1414