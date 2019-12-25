|
In Loving Memory of
Roy Cappillo
11-22-19
He never looked for praises, He was never one to boast. He just went on quietly working, For the ones he loved the most. His dreams were seldom spoken, His wants were very few And most of the time his worries went unspoken too. He was there a firm foundation through all our storms in life. A sturdy hand to hold on to in times of stress and strife. A true friend we could turn to when times were good or bad. One of our greatest
blessings the man we called Dad.
Missing you Dad
and Grandpa,
Julie, Jeff, Alayna and Miranda Vega
Matt, Melissa, Brandon and Joel Cappillo
Published in The Repository on Dec. 25, 2019