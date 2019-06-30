|
Roy D. Borland
75, of Perry Twp, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 in the comfort of his home. He was born in Carrollton on December 27, 1943 to the late Lloyd and Helen Borland and was a graduate of Carrollton High School. Roy proudly served in the United States Navy from 1965-1968. He was a 3rd Class Petty Officer on the USS America. Roy was employed at Fisher Food's for 39 years, retiring in 2006. He was a master piddler, a hard worker and was observant to a fault. Roy was a wonderful father and was always willing to lend a helping hand.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Ethel Stillion, Cindy Borland, an infant sister; brothers, James, Frank, Robert Borland, an infant brother; and nephews, Jerry Hill and Jayson Borland. He leaves his wife Lana Borland, whom he married on February 14, 1970; daughters, Lori (Keith) Kline and Stacey (Tony) Mariani; grandchildren, Kaylee and Kruz Kline and Gigi and Sofie Mariani; brothers, Jay (Linda) Borland and Donald (Helen) Borland; sisters, Mary (Harry) Hill, Alta Owens and Lois Jean (Ivan) Krimas; sisters-in-law, Elsie, Jean and Billie Borland; too many nieces and nephews to name, "you know who you are"; his beloved dog Diego and granddogs, Marlee and Stella.
In honoring his wishes, Roy will be cremated and a memorial service will be held on Tuesday at 2:00pm at 11th St. Church of God, 3026 11th St. SW Canton, with Pastor Randy Shafer officiating. The Reed Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Published in The Repository on June 30, 2019