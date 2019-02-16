Home

The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
2300 West Jackson Street
Muncie, IN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Muncie, IN
View Map
ROY DALE BOWMAN


ROY DALE BOWMAN Obituary
Roy Dale Bowman

of Muncie, IN, died peacefully at home surrounded by many of his family on February 13, 2019. Roy was born on April 10, 1927 in Massillon, OH, the son of Clyde and Evelyn Bowman. He served in the U.S. Army during and after World War II as an MP in the occupation forces in Germany. Roy studied in Chicago and worked as an electrician on railroads in Ohio and Indiana including Nickel Plate, Norfolk and Western and Amtrak, and continued doing electrical work for friends and neighbors after retiring. Roy and his family lived in Massillon, OH, California and Muncie. Roy was a convert to Catholicism and was a longtime member of St. Mary Catholic Church, and a volunteer with St. Vincent de Paul. He enjoyed reading, woodworking and bird watching, as well as spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Roy was preceded in death by his wife, Angie in 2012, for whom he was an excellent caregiver in her last years; sister, Kay; and brother, Clyde, Jr.

He is survived by his son, Scott (Sally), Muncie; daughter, Erin Rench, Muncie and son, David (Jessica), Keokuk, IA; grandchildren: Marcus (Keri) Bailey, Stephanie (David) Hoover, Hannah Bowman and Nick Bowman, and great-grandchildren: Viana, Colt and Pace Bailey and Bailey, Lucy and Hattie Hoover. He will be remembered for his good humor and gentle presence and encouragement to all.

Well done, good and faithful servant.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 18, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 2300 West Jackson Street, Muncie, Indiana 47303. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, February 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, Muncie, with Father Andrew Dudzinski presiding. Memorials may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, c/o St. Mary Catholic Church, 2300 West Jackson Street, Muncie, IN 47303. The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at:

www.meeksmortuary.com

Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, 765-288-6669
Published in The Repository on Feb. 16, 2019
