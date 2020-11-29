Roy E. Barth
Age 63 of Massillon, passed away in his home on November 19, 2020. Roy was born on July 12, 1957 in Massillon to Donald and Elsie (Martin) Barth. He graduated from Washington High School in 1975 and attended Kent State University. He worked as a letter carrier at the Massillon Post office for almost 25 years, until he retired. Roy loved baseball and tinkering around the house. He enjoyed doing projects and learning new things. He liked to socialize and spend time with his friends.
He is preceded by his parents; sister, Lois Gregory,; and brother, Bruce Barth. He is survived by his loving partner of 36 years, Debra Hickman; niece, Christel Cale; and nephew, Ben Butzer.
A private memorial service will be held. Messages of comfort and sympathy may be made to www.paquelet.com
Paquelet Funeral Home, 330-833-3222