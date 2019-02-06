|
Roy J. Archer 1929-2019
89, of Canton, passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the Canton Christian Home. He was born in Cuyahoga Falls on March 5, 1929 to the late George Sr. and Ella Mae Archer. Roy was a Union Rep for Local #427 and was a meat cutter for A&P Tea Company for many years. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, assigned to the USS George Clymer. He volunteered extensively, especially at a hospital when he lived in Florida. He had a passion for writing and was a member of the Writing Club at Canton Christian Home. Roy recently finished 3rd in the state for a short story competition. He enjoyed coloring, playing cards, doing puzzles and cooking at the Canton Christian Home. Roy was known for his great sense of humor and loved making people smile.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Bonnie J. Archer on August 6, 2017 and all of his siblings. He leaves his four sons, Thomas (Linda Smith) Archer of Canton, Timothy (Martha) Archer of Rootstown, Ted (Carol) Archer of Noblesville, Ind. and Terry (Sandy) Archer of Dover, Ohio; eight grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Canton Christian Home, 2550 Cleveland Ave. NW with Chaplain Bill Moody officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Canton Christian Home Benevolent Fund. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed Funeral Home
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Feb. 6, 2019