Roy L. Ridgway

1/20/1947 - 9/3/2017

It's been 2 years today that you went away and part of me died with you that day. You were in a class all your own. Your wisdome and advice are greatly missed. I am so proud to be your daughter and keep your traditions going and memories alive. Your greatly missed by many. Sometimes I laugh sometimes I cry when I think of you. Life will never be the same. To have you Dad here today would take all the hurt & pain away.

I miss you so much.

I love you forever.

Your always in my heart.

Forever my love,

Tracie L. Ridgway
Published in The Repository from Sept. 2 to Sept. 3, 2019
