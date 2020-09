Or Copy this URL to Share

ROY L. RIDGWAY



1947 - 2017



It's been 3 years today since you left us.



Some days it doesn't feel real. A day doesn't pass where I don't speak your name or think of you.



Until I see you again Dad ... You live in my heart.







Love Forever,



Tracie Ridgway



Leininger



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store