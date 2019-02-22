|
Roy Ridgway 1922-2019
97, passed away on Monday, January 28, 2019 at St Joseph Care Center in Louisville, Ohio. Roy was born January 19, 1922 in Canton to tenant farmers Emma and Frank Ridgway. When Roy was young, his father died, financially straining the family. After 10th grade at Lincoln High, Roy left school to work at Saeger Coal, to provide for family. In November 1942, Roy was drafted into the Army. He was a Private First Class antitank gunner in Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 330th Infantry of the 83rd Division, better known as the Thunderbolts. The Thunderbolts trained at Camp Atterbury in Indianapolis, then advanced to maneuvers in Tennessee, Kentucky, and New York before sailing to England in April 1944. The Thunderbolts crossed the English Channel and landed on Omaha Beach June 23, 1944. They fought their way inland to relieve the 101st Airborne liberating Carentan, France. In hedgerow fighting in Normandy Roy was injured requiring hospitalization. He rejoined the Thunderbolts in Luxembourg where they marched north to Bastogne. They crossed into Germany, fighting fiercely in the frigid and snowy Hürtgen Forest. In December 1944 Roy was seriously wounded a second time, removing him from combat. He was honorably discharged July 1945. In July 1950 Roy married Jean Fenwick of Canton. They moved to Louisville in 1960 after starting their family. They owned and operated Ridgway Asphalt Paving.
Roy lived a life of generosity. He sought out soldiers' families after WWII to comfort them and tell them his memories of their fallen loved one. He took care of his neighbors – sharing his many stories and easy laughter, plowing snow from driveways, fixing kids' bicycles, and creating an enormous backyard sandbox with dump truck loads of sand. He taught his kids to plant a garden, tend chickens, and drive cars. Roy and Jean dedicated much of their free time to veterans' causes including serving as Commanders of Alliance DAV Chapter #50 and its Auxiliary. Last Fall, at age 96, Roy received his diploma from Louisville High School at a graduation ceremony also honoring his military service. In acknowledgement of Roy's service to community and country, the Mayor of Louisville proclaimed September 9th as "Roy Ridgway Day."
Roy is survived by his wife of 68 years, Jean; and his four children and their spouses, Steve (Rose) Ridgway of Alliance, Scott (Christine) Ridgway of Canton, Nancy (Raymond) Kominiarek of Michigan City, Ind., and Michael (Alexandra) Ridgway of Mequon, Wis. Roy is also survived by eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, as well as his sister, Kate Angelo of Louisville. He was preceded in death by siblings, Emma, Cliff, James, Barbara, Stella, Esther, Hap, and Joe. Roy's family wishes to thank the staff of St Joseph Care Center in Louisville for the many kindnesses extended to Roy and his family.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Westminster Community Presbyterian Church (171 Aultman Ave. NW, Canton, OH 44708) with Rev. Dr. Allan R. Brown officiating. Friends and family may call one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Veterans cause of your choice or to the St Joseph Care Center Sunshine Fund, 2308 Reno Dr, Louisville, OH. 44641. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home, North Canton, Ohio 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 22, 2019