Roy Ridgway
A Memorial Service will be held (TOMORROW) Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Westminster Community Presbyterian Church (171 Aultman Ave. NW, Canton, oh 44708) with Rev. Dr. Allan R. Brown officiating. Friends and family may call one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Veterans cause of your choice or to the St Joseph Care Center Sunshine Fund, 2308 Reno Dr, Louisville, OH. 44641. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home, North Canton, Ohio 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 8, 2019
