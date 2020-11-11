1/1
ROY SCOTTY REINERTS
Roy "Scotty" Reinerts

95, of Dalton, most recently of Shady Lawn Healthcare, passed away on November 8, 2020. Son of John and Annie Reinerts of East Greenville. Roy graduated from Washington High School and served in the US Navy from 1944-1946 during World War II. Roy was a collector of antiques and enjoyed going to swap meets and auctions.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Bill Reinerts; and three sisters: Dawn Rambaud, Juanita Burris, and Eleanor Mertes. He is survived by several nieces and nephews. The family thanks the nurses at Shady Lawn for his excellent loving care, especially John who was not only care giver, but a friend.

A private graveside service will be held.

Paquelet and Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home, 330-833-3222

Published in The Repository on Nov. 11, 2020.
