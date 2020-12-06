Roy W. Johnson
age 79, passed away November 26, 2020. He was born April 17, 1941 in Cadiz, OH., son to the late William Woodrow and Edna Virginia (Carson) Johnson. He grew up in Navarre and resided most of his adult life in Canton, OH. Roy was valedictorian of Navarre High School, where he was president of the Key Club and the Band and attended Ohio Northern University. Roy was a volunteer firefighter for 25 years at Canton Twp. and retired from Hercules Engines where he worked for 30 years. He was the Timken Sr. High Booster Club President for many years. as well as the announcer for the Carrollton High School Band 2009 & 2010. Roy was best known for being the announcer at Fawcett Stadium for many of the Local High School Games and championship games also assisting during the Hall of Fame Games for 30 years where he gained the respect of many legends of the game and were still friends till the day he died. He worked at the Civic Center where he was the popcorn guru. It was always the best when he made it. He helped with Toys for Tots for the past 15 years, which brought him and his wife joy over the years as well as a few pets (Zoey and Sadie) on their many trips picking up toys. Attended Life Hope Church and helped out with the food pantry. He was active with the sportsman's club, Masons. Over the years he was on several different bowling leagues and golf leagues.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 58 years, Carla Mae (Tinsler) Johnson and sister-in-law, Liz. Survivors include three daughters: Kimberly Rossetti (Robert), Pamela Hendershot (David) and Deborah Oberlin (Kyle); grandchildren: Melissa (Ken) Mallory, Heather (Aaron), Michael, Tara, and Brock; great grandchildren: Carson, Adalena, Conner and Camden; siblings: Russell (Cathy), Philip, Nancy (Patrick); as well as several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Roy was a giver and would give when he couldn't hardly walk or didn't even have enough to take care of him-self he just didn't know how to say no. That was his biggest fault and what also made him so special.
In following his wishes he will be cremated. To honor his life, smile and make someone's day a little brighter. In Roy's spirit of giving, memorial donations may be made in his name to: www.toysfortotsohio.com
or to the charity of your choice
. To share online condolences please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721