Roy Williams, Sr.



age 89 of Massillon, Ohio, passed away on Oct. 6, 2020 in his home. Roy was born on Sept. 9, 1931 in Graham, Ala., to Otis and Annie Pearl (Cox) Williams. Roy retired from Republic Steel and owned William Waste Service. He liked going fishing, hunting, and doing gardening. Roy was an avid Massillon Tiger Football fan, and enjoyed watching all sports. He was an usher at Shiloh Baptist Church, and he loved his family.



He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael E. Williams, and siblings, Mattie Williams-Askew, Alvin Williams, Marie Williams, Jessie Williams, Claudia Goodwin, and Emmit Williams. He is survived by his children, Dorothy Young, Roy Williams, Jr., and Carlton Trammel; grandchildren, Marlo Williams, Michelle Hazzard, Dr. Tremaine Young, Bronson Young, Tina M. Williams, and Shariati Copeland; sister, Eva Goodwin; and a host of nieces and nephews.



Friends and family may come to call on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, from 10-11 a.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home. A home going service will follow at noon. Burial to take place at Oakwood Cemetery in Massillon. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home. Cards and condolences may be mailed to Dorothy Young, P.O. Box 58, Massillon, Ohio 44648.



Paquelet Funeral Home, 330-833-3222



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store