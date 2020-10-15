1/
Roy Williams Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roy Williams, Sr.

Friends and family may come to call on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, from 10-11 a.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home. A home going service will follow at 11 a.m. Burial to take place at Oakwood Cemetery in Massillon. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home. Cards and condolences may be mailed to Dorothy Young, P.O. Box 58, Massillon, Ohio 44648.

Paquelet Funeral Home, 330-833-3222

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Service
12:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved