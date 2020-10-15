Roy Williams, Sr.



Friends and family may come to call on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, from 10-11 a.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home. A home going service will follow at 11 a.m. Burial to take place at Oakwood Cemetery in Massillon. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home. Cards and condolences may be mailed to Dorothy Young, P.O. Box 58, Massillon, Ohio 44648.



Paquelet Funeral Home, 330-833-3222



