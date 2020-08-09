1/1
ROYELDA "GINNY" ALVAREZ
1924 - 2020
Royelda ("Ginny") Alvarez

3/31/1924 - 8/5/2020

Our beloved mother, matriarch of our family, peacefully passed away this day at the age of 96 years old after a brief illness. Born Royelda Florence West to Florence (nee Brooks) and Roy A. West in Cleveland, OH, she was nicknamed Ginger (or Ginny) for her red hair. In 1943 Ginny married David, a marriage that lasted ten years. After their divorce and after a chance meeting at a dance, Mom met our Dad shortly thereafter. Even after telling Dad that "she couldn't have children", he was so smitten they married in less than 90-days, and much to the disappointment of his family. Afterall . . . an "older woman" (5 years his senior). . . .she was on her "2nd marriage" and "non-Jewish". A marriage that lasted 66 years nevertheless. Without notice she got pregnant with her 1st child four years into that marriage. A child she called her "miracle baby" and one she said took her two husbands, four miscarriages, and 14 years to conceive. A 2nd daughter was welcomed shortly thereafter. They left Ohio in 1990 and embarked upon the journey of their life, following their eldest daughter to live in Las Vegas. Mom embraced all things living (plants and animals alike) and seemingly appeared to heal any injured animal with her bare hands and shear love. A trained X-ray technician she went on to love her husband, her two daughters, and the many, cats, dogs, rabbits, birds, and tortoises that made their way through their lives.

Ginny was predeceased by her beloved husband, Jerry, just eight months ago. Mom was always proud to say "We are part of the 'Greatest Generation'. Well, this earth has lost two of it's best. Ginny leaves behind many friends and family and two loving daughters, Bonita (Bonnie) Alvarez-Wright (Jim) and Karen Alvarez-Raines (Dan).

Services will be private. Thank you, Mom, for showing us how it's done.

Published in The Repository on Aug. 9, 2020.
