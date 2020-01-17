Home

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Liberty Baptist Church
2349 Southway St. S.W.
Massillon, OH
View Map
Service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:30 AM
Liberty Baptist Church
2349 Southway St. S.W.
Massillon, OH
View Map
ROZANN K. HERSTINE

ROZANN K. HERSTINE Obituary
Rozann K.

Herstine

84, of Canton, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, January 15, 2020.

The family will receive friends on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Liberty Baptist Church, 2349 Southway St. S.W., Massillon, Ohio 44646 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with services to follow at 11:30 a.m., with Pastor Luke Vaughn officiating. Burial will follow in Magnolia Cemetery. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Full obituary notice will appear on Sunday, January 19, 2020. Please visit:

www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home,

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Jan. 17, 2020
