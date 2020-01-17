|
|
Rozann K.
Herstine
84, of Canton, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, January 15, 2020.
The family will receive friends on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Liberty Baptist Church, 2349 Southway St. S.W., Massillon, Ohio 44646 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with services to follow at 11:30 a.m., with Pastor Luke Vaughn officiating. Burial will follow in Magnolia Cemetery. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Full obituary notice will appear on Sunday, January 19, 2020. Please visit:
www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home,
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Jan. 17, 2020