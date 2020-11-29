Ruby D. Neil
age 103, of Canton passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020. She was born July 28, 1917 in Canton to her parents, the late, Clyde H and Clara Belle (Kaser) Davis. She retired as Manager of LaVerne's Pastry Shop formerly on Cleveland Ave. In the 1960's and 70's she was the cafeteria cashier at Glenwood High School. She was a member of Christ Presbyterian Church. Ruby will be forever missed by family and friends. We were blessed beyond belief to have had her steadfast love and devotion to us, wise counsel, fierce determination, and delicious cooking in our lives. She was the bedrock of the family. She knew she was in God's hands and thanked him every night for her vision, her hearing, and her mind
She was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband, Thomas Dean Neil; daughter Heather Neil; sister, Rhea Davis; niece Patricia Leetch, nephew, Clyde Davis. Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Holly and Danny Ross of Stow; grandson Ian Neil Ross of Canton; nieces Dawn (Larry) Walter and Penny Abel; many great nieces and nephews; special friends Betsy Cook, Mary Ann Galion, Sue and Skip McCrory, David Ross and Elizabeth Stroud.
Private Funeral Services will be held for the family, and she will be buried in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to the American Heart Association
