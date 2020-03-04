|
Ruby E. Eckard "Together Again"
93, of Canton passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020. She was born Dec. 29, 1926 in Cumberland, Md., to the late David and Ethel Foreman. Ruby was a member of 11th St. Church of God. She enjoyed traveling and attending SarahCare.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Luke; daughter, Nancy Foster and siblings, Evelyn George, Willis Foreman and Bernice Baker. Ruby is survived by her children, Linda Chappell, Barbara (Dayne) Donaldson, Daniel (Susan) Eckard and Bill (Vicki) Eckard; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with services to follow at 12 p.m. with Pastor Randy Shafer officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to SarahCare of Belden Village, 6199 Frank Ave. NW North Canton, Ohio 44720. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 4, 2020