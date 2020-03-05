Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
12:00 PM

Ruby E. Eckard

Send Flowers
Ruby E. Eckard Obituary
Ruby E. Eckard

The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with services to follow at 12 p.m. with Pastor Randy Shafer officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to SarahCare of Belden Village, 6199 Frank Ave. NW North Canton, Ohio 44720. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -