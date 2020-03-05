|
|
|
Ruby E. Eckard
The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with services to follow at 12 p.m. with Pastor Randy Shafer officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to SarahCare of Belden Village, 6199 Frank Ave. NW North Canton, Ohio 44720. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 5, 2020