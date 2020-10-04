Ruby L. Barker
91, of Massillon, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020. She was born October 3, 1928 in Doddridge, West Virginia, to the late James and Lucille George. Ruby was a caregiver to many children and they lovingly called her Nanny. She was devoted to her family and loved spending time with them and will be dearly missed.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward; and daughter, Brenda Sue Martin. Ruby is survived by her daughters: Shelia Kay Slutz, Vickie Barker and Pamela (Alan) Jett; seven grandchildren and many beloved great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. S.W., Canton, Ohio 44710 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., with services to follow at 11 a.m. with Rabbi William Hallbrook officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Social distancing guidelines are in place and masks will be required for services. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to the American Cancer Society
