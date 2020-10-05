Ruby L. Barker
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. S.W., Canton, Ohio 44710 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., with services to follow at 11 a.m. with Rabbi William Hallbrook officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Burial Park.
Social distancing guidelines are in place and masks will be required for services.
In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to the American Cancer Society
