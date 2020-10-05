1/
RUBY L. BARKER
{ "" }
Ruby L. Barker

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. S.W., Canton, Ohio 44710 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., with services to follow at 11 a.m. with Rabbi William Hallbrook officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Burial Park.

Social distancing guidelines are in place and masks will be required for services.

In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to the American Cancer Society. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home,

330-477-6721

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
OCT
7
Service
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
