Ruby M. Hackworth
88, of Canton, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Hanover House. Born in Kanawha County, WV, on April 13, 1932, a daughter of the late William and Ernie (Clark) Duff, also preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Hackworth in 1977; daughter, Nancy Casto-Frame; and son, Marvin L. Hackworth.
Survived by two daughters, Sharon Cook, Janet Lindsay, of Canton; son, Danny (Peggy) Hackworth, of Navarre; sister, Ella Mullens; numerous grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11AM on Wednesday, June 24th. in the Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home with Pastor Ron Mayle officiating. Committal services will be held at the Clark Family Cemetery in West Virginia at 1:30 PM on Thursday, June 25th. with Pastor Junior Perry officiating. You may add your condolences on our website: www.waltner-simchak.com
Published in The Repository on Jun. 22, 2020.