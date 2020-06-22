RUBY M. HACKWORTH
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share RUBY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruby M. Hackworth

88, of Canton, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Hanover House. Born in Kanawha County, WV, on April 13, 1932, a daughter of the late William and Ernie (Clark) Duff, also preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Hackworth in 1977; daughter, Nancy Casto-Frame; and son, Marvin L. Hackworth.

Survived by two daughters, Sharon Cook, Janet Lindsay, of Canton; son, Danny (Peggy) Hackworth, of Navarre; sister, Ella Mullens; numerous grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11AM on Wednesday, June 24th. in the Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home with Pastor Ron Mayle officiating. Committal services will be held at the Clark Family Cemetery in West Virginia at 1:30 PM on Thursday, June 25th. with Pastor Junior Perry officiating. You may add your condolences on our website: www.waltner-simchak.com

Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home

Locally Owned Since 1917

330-455-0293

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
2257 Mahoning Rd Ne
Canton, OH 44705
(330) 455-0293
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved