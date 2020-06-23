Ruby M.
Hackworth
Funeral services will be held at 11AM on Wednesday, June 24th. in the Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home with Pastor Ron Mayle officiating. Committal services will be held at the Clark Family Cemetery in West Virginia at 1:30 PM on Thursday, June 25th. with Pastor Junior Perry officiating. You may add your condolences on our website:
www.waltner-simchak.com
Waltner-SIMCHAK
Funeral Home
Locally Owned Since 1917
330-455-0293
Hackworth
Funeral services will be held at 11AM on Wednesday, June 24th. in the Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home with Pastor Ron Mayle officiating. Committal services will be held at the Clark Family Cemetery in West Virginia at 1:30 PM on Thursday, June 25th. with Pastor Junior Perry officiating. You may add your condolences on our website:
www.waltner-simchak.com
Waltner-SIMCHAK
Funeral Home
Locally Owned Since 1917
330-455-0293
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 23, 2020.