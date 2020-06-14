Ruby Mae Kalkman "Together Again"age 96, died Saturday after a long illness. She was born in Ravenna on Oct. 27, 1923. Preceded in death by her husbands, James Russell Huckabay and James Randolph Kalkman and step son, James Randolph Kalkman, Jr. Survived by her step daughter, Linda Kay (Kalkman) Hall of North Canton; granddaughter, Louisa Jane Hall and her husband, Evan Bourquard; grandson, George Edwin Hall and his wife, Krystian (Bender) Hall; one great-granddaughter and three great-grandsons; granddaughter, Lee Ann (Kalkman) Herron and her husband, Jarod Herron; grandson, Jeffery Kalkman and wife, Lauren (Burton) Kalkman; two great-grandaughters; two great-grandsons and one great-great-granddaughter.Ruby's family would like to extend their deep appreciation for the care given to Ruby by the entire nursing staff and aides at The Landing of Canton and by the nurses and aides of Compassionate Care Hospice. Ruby was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ since her marriage to Jim Kalkman.Her family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made in Memory of Ruby Mae Kalkman to Trinity UCC. Condolences may be made to:(Lamiell 330-456-7375)