Ruby (Long) Smith
aged 94, died peacefully on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Wesley Glen Retirement Community in Columbus. Raised in Clarksburg, W.Va., Ruby moved to Ohio with her college sweetheart to start a family.
A devoted wife for nearly 70 years to Wendell who pre-deceased her in 2017; Ruby was equally devoted to her children, Amy (Tim Caum), Melissa (Dan) Clayton, Andrew (Ellen), and Sarah (Bill) Lange. "Grammy" was adored by her grandchildren, Asa Smith, Samuel Smith, Stanford (Shannon) Lange and Allison Lange. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Myra Jamison. As a public servant, Ruby taught elementary school for 22 years in the Minerva (Ohio) schools, sat on the board of the Minerva Public Library (13 years), and was active in the Minerva United Methodist Church. In her private life, Ruby enjoyed sewing, knitting, canning, reading, and listening to operas.
As a final contribution to the education of others, Ruby has made an anatomical bequest to The Ohio State University College of Medicine. Donations may be made in memory of Ruby Smith to: Minerva Public Library, Attention Tom Dillie, 677 Lynnwood Drive, Minerva, OH 44657
Wesley Hospice, Attention Development Office, 5155 North High Street, Columbus, OH 43214 www.thewesleycommunities.com/giving/donate-now/ (designate "Wesley Hospice").
Published in The Repository on Oct. 20, 2019